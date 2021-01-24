Nyamutoro is national Youth MP, first from West Nile

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Phiona Nyamutoro is the new Female National Youth MP.

Nyamutoro of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, polled 296 votes, and was followed by Prima Tukamushabe who got 66 votes.

The race attracted 12 candidates who included Amongin Prisca Nangiro, Busomoke Marcelina, Kaija Doreen, Kasekende Angela Nakuya, Kembabazi Doreen, Kenyangi Janet Kikwaya, Munooza Desire, Musenero Hajira, Musimenta Givendolinn and Natukunda Charlotte.

The elections which were supposed to close at 4pm on Friday failed to take off as the youth delegates turned rowdy demanding that each of them is paid sh2 million before voting for the candidates.

According to election officials, each delegate was supposed to receive sh530,000 as facilitation. A bitter exchange ensued between the youths, EC and security officials as all efforts to negotiate a common figure failed. It was later agreed that each delegate receives 750,000 Shillings.

Nyamutoro said she will focus on leadership for the young people.

Meanwhile some of the youth delegates who participated in voting commended Nyamutoro for the tireless campaign effort.

They, however, cautioned her to put emphasis on empowering the youths. Nyamutoroo who hails from Nebbi district, becomes the first female youth MP from West Nile.

URN