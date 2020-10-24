NWSC investigating irregular water bills

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Water and Sewage Corporation-NWSC are carrying out investigations into the irregular water bills.

The investigations follow complaints from customers about high water bills incurred during the ongoing Katosi water works that have led to continuous water shortages in many parts of Kampala. The Katosi water treatment facility which is undergoing construction is supposed to increase water supply to Kampala and surrounding districts. It has the capacity to supply 240 million liters of water a day.

Due to the construction works, water within Kampala has been rationed. However despite these rations, residents of Kampala are complaining about high water bills.

According to NWSC management, they have received more than 200 complaints in the last seven months from customers regarding high water bills despite continuous water rationing in many parts of Kampala and surrounding districts.

“The complainants say that they spend four days of the week without water but their water bills are higher than when water was flowing,” Caroline Kyomugisha, the branch manager of NSWC Ntinda said. The investigations will last three months.

Dr Silver Mugisha, the NWSC managing director says that during the investigations, NWSC staff will contact the complainants about their water bills in the past.

Elizabeth Mwine, a resident of Ntinda says the investigations are timely and will help address the mishap.

“Our bills have been high yet we rarely have water flowing in our taps. I only get flowing water once a week every Thursday but my bill is 600,000 Shillings, we are only three people in the household. There’s no explanation for that water usage. So I am happy they are going to look into that,” Mwine said.

The audit comes at a time when the water organization is recording a loss of revenue of 3 Billion Shillings. The NWSC boss says he hopes that company will be able to recover some of the money through the audit.

“We request our customers to report meters which are both over and under registering. We want people to pay for water that they have used. Some meters under register and there are customers who are happy with this but this means reduced revenue. At the end for the exercise, we want everyone to pay for what they use,” Mugisha said.

