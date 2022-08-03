NWSC identifies new water source as scarcity hits Kasese municipality

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Water and Sewerage Corporation-NWSC has identified River Kyanzutsu in Kasese district as an additional source of water to address water scarcity in Kasese municipality and surrounding areas.

The municipality has been facing a scarcity of water for the past three months. The NWSC Manager for Kasese, Peter Ebwaat is hopeful that the new water source will produce about 4 million liters daily of the minimum required 5 million liters to consumers in Kasese town and its surroundings.

Ebwaat attributes the water shortage to the severe dry spell that has seen a sharp fall of water volumes in major rivers.

Ebwati says that the water supply has reduced by nearly half from 3700 cubic meters in the last three months to less than 2400 cubic meters per day. One cubic meter is equivalent to a thousand liters.

NWSC has also put up interventions including the construction of the Kasese-Kihalimu hill water reservoir and the construction of a booster station at Tamangalo in Kasese municipality.

Moses Kule, a resident of Kilembe quarter says it is about a month that the area is experiencing unstable water supply with water mainly coming at night while the taps remain dry during the day.

He says that the inconsistencies in the water supply have caused the prices of water to shoot up to between 800 and 1,200 Shillings for a 20-liter jerrican which most people cannot afford.

