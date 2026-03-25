NWSC eyes 35 additional towns, hails French government support

Kampala, Uganda | BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT | French Ambassador to Uganda Virginie Leroy has commended the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) for its technical efficiency and commitment to service delivery.

The ambassador made the remarks during a high-level visit to the utility’s headquarters in Nakasero today. She met with Managing Director Dr Silver Mugisha to review the progress of critical water and sanitation infrastructure projects funded by the French government through the French Development Agency, or AFD.

During the meeting, Dr Mugisha presented the proposed $200 million Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project, which targets 35 towns including Apac, Bugiri, Buhweju, Bukedea, Buikwe, Bushenyi, Buwama, Entebbe, Bweyale, Kiryandongo, and Kigumba.

Other target areas include Kabale, Kaberamaido, Kakumiro, Kamwenge, Kanungu, Kihihi, Kasese, Kazo, Kitgum, Koboko, Kotido, Kyotera, Rakai, Luwero, Wobulenzi, Lwengo, Manafwa, Masindi, Mityana, Moyo, Mpigi, Mubende, Nakawuka, Ntungamo, Rubare, Rwentobo, Pader, Paidha, Nebbi, Pakwach, Ruhama and Rukungiri.

The five-year initiative, planned to run through 2028, aims to address critical infrastructure gaps in the Central, Western, Eastern and Northern regions. Dr Mugisha explained that many of these areas rely on infrastructure developed over 50 years ago that is now dilapidated, leading to frequent operational failures and intermittent supply.

Rapid urbanization and climate change have further strained these systems, with reduced borehole yields and flooding impacting raw water sources. To combat this, the strategy includes upgrading water treatment plants, expanding pipe networks and implementing climate-resilient measures such as relocating intake structures to less flood-prone areas.

“We are working on various innovations to reduce project costs, with an aim of serving more people with clean, safe water with value for money at the heart of project implementation,” Dr Mugisha said.

Ambassador Leroy, who was accompanied by AFD Country Director Marc Trouyet, praised the corporation’s operational standards, noting that the partnership serves as a model for successful infrastructure cooperation. She reiterated the French government’s commitment to investing in Uganda and noted that the utility consistently delivers projects on time and within cost.

The leaders also discussed the Katosi Water Works and its accompanying distribution network. AFD currently supports the Package 2B project, which includes the installation of 70 kilometers of primary transmission pipelines and the construction of massive reservoirs in Kanyanya, Kabulengwa and Mutungo. These works are designed to stabilize water pressure and expand reach throughout the northern and western reaches of the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Beyond the Katosi system, the French government has been instrumental in the rehabilitation of the Ggaba Water Treatment Complex and the implementation of the SCAP 100 project, which extended water services to 12,000 villages across the country. Collaboration also extends to pro-poor initiatives, including the rollout of 1,400 prepaid public standpipes and 64 sanitation facilities in informal settlements, providing essential services to approximately 450,000 residents.

Since Dr Mugisha assumed leadership in 2013, the corporation has expanded its footprint from 23 towns to more than 280 urban centers. Its asset base has grown from sh650 billion to over sh 5 trillion shillings, while customer connections have eclipsed 1 million, serving a population of 22 million.

Trouyet shared plans to support NWSC initiatives to serve pro-poor communities, sanitation projects, and the implementation of the corporation’s Gender Action Plan, among other efforts aimed at accelerating service delivery.

Deputy Managing Director for Technical Services Johnson Amayo said the utility is pursuing financing approaches where investments are made at flexible rates to ensure cost-effective project construction.

The utility is currently executing its 2024–2027 corporate plan, which prioritizes digital transformation and climate stewardship. Future milestones include increasing production at the Katosi plant to its full capacity of 240 million liters per day to meet the surging demand of a growing urban population.