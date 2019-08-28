NWSC bags WORLDCOB service delivery award

San Francisco, California US | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has scooped the glory award at the World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB) summit in California, for its distinguished performance in utility management and capacity building.

The Corporation’s Board Chairman Dr. Eng. Christopher Ebal was also recognized with the Visionary Leader Extraordinary Award for the strategic guidance he has offered to the utility over the years.

NWSC board chairman Eng. Ebal received the awards on Tuesday and said they showcase the corporation’s excellence in service delivery as demonstrated by its outstanding initiatives, impact of work and inspiration to others.

He was joined at the awards by the Corporation Secretary Dr. Edith Kateete who also doubles as the Deputy Managing Director Board affairs and the Principal Corporate Marketing officer John Fisher Sekabira. The event attracted over 80 global business executives.

NWSC scooped the service delivery excellence award for improving its service coverage from 75% in 2011 to now 84% in Uganda. The number of new connections have increased from 272,406 to now 659,157, turn over has increased from sh132 billion to now sh443 billion while the operational surplus has increased from 30 billion to now over 95 billion.

WORLDCOB is a leading international organization that encourages worldwide business development.

Why NWSC was recognised

Eng Ebal observed that the recognition comes against the backdrop of the massive water extension rollout programme that has seen the corporation increase its footprint from 23 towns in 2013 to now over 253 towns countrywide.

Together with the Government of Uganda, NWSC rolled out a Service Coverage Acceleration programme (SCAP100) to achieve among many things water services to over 12,000 villages in Uganda. In addition, the corporation is working on Water Supply Stabilization Plans (WSSPs), Infrastructure Service Delivery Plans (ISDPS) and large projects to boost access to safe clean water and sewerage services in Uganda, ” he noted

“Last year, the Board launched the 2nd corporation’s 5 year Strategic Direction 2016-2021 which is aligned to the government’s development plan focusing to achieve the lower middle income status by 2020, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG6),” Eng Ebal said.

On renewable energy, Ebal shared that the corporation is imploring a number of renewable energy initiatives in it’s quest towards water and sanitation for all while using cost efficient methods.