NUSAF IV to expand to Busoga and Bunyoro

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (NUSAF) IV is set to expand its reach beyond Northern Uganda to include more sub-regions affected by the spillover of the two-decade conflict, according to government officials.

In an interview, Kenneth Omona Olusegun, the Minister of State for Northern Uganda, revealed that, unlike previous phases, NUSAF IV will target all areas that suffered from the war’s aftermath.

According to Omona, the new phase of the project is expected to support 4,064 parishes, 667,000 households, and up to 31 million beneficiaries from regions including Bunyoro, Busoga, Teso, Karamoja, and especially Northern Uganda. Additionally, it aims to create 21,000 self-employment enterprises for youth beneficiaries.

Unlike earlier NUSAF interventions that focused heavily on infrastructure development, such as schools, health centers, and water points, Omona noted that NUSAF IV will channel funds directly into households with a focus on boosting production, income, and self-reliance.

He emphasized that the government intends to shift from physical construction to empowering individuals and households economically. The program will build on the gains of NUSAF I, II, and III by targeting production as the pathway to lifting people out of poverty.

NUSAF IV will provide improved agricultural inputs, investment capital, and value-added equipment. It will also partner with private sector investors and processors to enhance market access for beneficiaries.

URN has learned that the program is designed to strengthen social and economic resilience in communities affected by the LRA conflict and help them withstand future shocks.

Established in 2002 by the Government of Uganda in partnership with the World Bank, NUSAF was launched in response to the devastating impact of the Lord’s Resistance Army insurgency in Northern Uganda.

URN