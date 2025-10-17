NUP, what accounts for the reversal towards IPOD?

COMMENT | NANTEZA SARAH KYOBE | In September 2021, the Inter Party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) secretariat extended an invitation to two political parties, the National Unity Platform (NUP) and the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), both of which secured parliamentary seats, to join the organization. This as they initiated the drafting of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that sought feedback from former members following the expiration of the previous MoU.

NUP chose not to join IPOD, as articulated in a written communication by David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP Secretary-General, who explained that the platform had primarily been utilized to legitimize a repressive regime that shows little regard for democratic principles.

He argued that the regime exploits IPOD for its political advantage, deviating from its original purpose of enhancing Uganda’s multiparty democracy. Rubongoya further asserted that despite IPOD’s decade-long existence, the democratic landscape in Uganda has deteriorated, worsening each year.

He characterized the discussions within IPOD as mere gatherings for tea and photo opportunities, reflecting NUP’s critical view of IPOD. In 2017, five political entities, namely the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Democratic Party (DP), Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), and Justice Forum Party (JEEMA), had entered into a three-year Memorandum of Understanding to establish the Interparty Organization for Dialogue (IPOD).

A video exists featuring former NUP spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro within the corridors of a television station, where he asserts that Gen. Museveni wished for NUP’s involvement in IPOD activities in order to capture a photograph with Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine. He stated that this scenario seems improbable, likely only materializing when Gen. Museveni relinquishes power to Kyagulanyi.

Several years later, NUP has expressed a desire to join IPOD, which they earlier characterized as one for tea discussions and photo opportunities. The timing of NUP’s reversal prompts inquiries into the party’s underlying motivations.

With the billions of shillings allocated by the Electoral Commission, it becomes evident that the party’s choice to rejoin IPOD is primarily motivated by the intention to secure these funds, rather than a sincere dedication to the principles upheld by IPOD. This action serves as a clear demonstration of double standards and inconsistency in the party’s conduct.

The desire to join others at the table is referenced in a correspondence dated 7 October 2025, authored by David Lewis Rubongoya, the Secretary-General of the NUP, addressed to the IPOD secretariat.

Initially, I believed that the letter from NUP was a fraudulent request to join IPOD; however, a response from the IPOD secretariat clarified my misunderstanding regarding the authenticity of the letter. In a correspondence dated October 10, 2025, IPOD responded to the Secretary General of NUP, expressing gratitude for the party’s readiness to participate in constructive dialogue and to aid in the multiparty democratic development of Uganda.

Nevertheless, the organization underscored that the process of joining IPOD is systematic and regulated by the stipulations outlined in its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Citing Article 5.2.7, IPOD indicated that any political party aspiring for membership must initiate the process by submitting a formal written expression of interest to the Secretary to the Council, and this preliminary step is essential prior to the signing of the MoU.

It appears that this is not the first instance of inconsistency in the actions of NUP. Previously, the party leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, announced his decision not to participate in the presidential elections under the leadership commission led by Justice Simon Byabakama. Yet, we now observe him travelling across the country in search of votes.

Technically, while NUP has publicly stated its unwillingness to collaborate with President Museveni, the party’s recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to join IPOD marks the commencement of NUP’s cooperation with Museveni and other political entities.

Nanteza Sarah Kyobe works with Uganda Media Centre