NUP takes control of Mityana, Butambala local governments

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mugisha Patrick Nshiimye, a candidate for the National Unity Platform has been declared the winner of the Mityana district chairman’s seat. He defeated NRM’s Joseph Luzige in polls held on Wednesday.

Mugisha polled 43,703 votes, against Luzige’s 21,216 votes. The other candidate Abdul Muyimbwa secured 3,382 votes according to results announced this morning by the district returning officer Stephen Makubuya.

NUP also secured ten out of the 22 councillors to the district council. The ruling NRM got seven councillors, the Democratic Party secured three seats while FDC managed to get only one slot. One other seat went to an independent candidate.

Mugisha ran a campaign based on the need for unity, construction of better roads and job creation.

The district returning officer Makubuya Stephen urged the people of Mityana to turn up in big numbers for the remaining local government elections. Ugandans return to the polls on Monday, January 25, to elect municipality mayors.

In Mubende, Ntambi Michael Muhumuza, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate was declared winner defeating National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Pafula Kyeyune.

Ntambi secured 39,275 votes against Kyeyune’s 26,364 votes according to results released by Christine Kunihira, the district returning officer. However, Kyeyune is challenging Ntambi’s election saying that the voting exercise was marred by mass ballot stuffing and alteration of declaration forms after the arrest of his polling agents.

Meanwhile, Rashida Namboowa was elected district chairperson of Butambala after beating six other candidates, among them a former woman MP Mariam Nalubega.

Namboowa, the NUP flagbearer got 16,754 votes while her close competitor and NRM candidate Muhammad Nsiyaleeta got 5,856 votes. Nalubega who stood as an independent got 1,626 votes.

NRM’s Godfrey Kiviiri retained his seat in Gomba, the mother district of NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi. Kiviiri got 16,796 votes against NUP’s candidate Mubiru Eliphaz who got 16,745 votes.

*****

URN