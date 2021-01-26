NUP sweeps Masaka city division elections

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Unity Platform-NUP candidates have gained swept the Masaka City Division Mayor’s seats. Steven Lukyamuzi and Michael Mulindwa Nakumusana won the Kimamya-Kobenra and Nyendo-Mukungwe division seats respectively with big margins.

The Masaka City Returning Officer, Sam Agaba Ruteba declared Steven Lukyamuzi the pioneer Mayor of Kimanya-Kabonera City division after polling 9,163 votes. His National Resistance Movement-NRM rival, Hamidu Bukenya came second with 4,308 votes followed by the Democratic Party candidate, Dick Muwanga with 1,830 votes, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC candidate Jude Kalule garnered 143 votes and independent candidate, Raymond Ssebugwawo polled 93 votes.

In Nyendo-Mukungwe City Division, Michael Mulindwa Nakumusana emerged the winner with 8,357 votes beating his closest independent challengers Andrew Matovu Kabulasoke and Gerald Kawuma who scored 6,354 and 6,699 votes respectively. NRM’s Godfrey Ntale came fourth with 2,254 votes followed by DP’s Denis Lukanga Majwala in the fifth position with 1,198 votes while FDC’s James Lumbuye Mbabali trailed the pack with 145 votes.

Similarly, NUP also dominated the positions of councillors in both divisions save for the Kimanya ward seat that was taken by NRM’s Faizol Sseruwagi. Florence Namayanja, who recently won the Masaka City Mayoral Elect and NUP campaign coordinator for greater Masaka sub-region describes their victory as the liberation of the region, saying they have come to present an all-inclusive model of leadership that she says has been missing.

According to Namayanja, the city has got a team of trusted leaders who are committed to working towards realizing the holistic transformation of Masaka. Earlier, NUP candidates also won the three parliamentary seats in Masaka city, district chairperson and an overwhelming majority of councillor’s seats.

********

URN