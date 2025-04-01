NUP set to field lawyer Muyizzi against Mpuuga

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform (NUP) lawyer, Samuel Muyizzi, has said he is more than ready to challenge former Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, for Nyendo-Mukungwe constituency in Masaka City.

In an interview with Uganda Radio Network (URN), Muyizzi said he is been planning to oust Mpuuga, and the time is ripe for him to face off with the person who has been in Parliament for 15 years.

He refuted any claims that he is not mature in politics, saying he has been in elective leadership positions from the time he was at Makerere University. He said he has served as Minister for culture and entertainment, served as Chairman of Nkrumah Hall, Chairman of Uganda Young Democrats (UYD), Secretary General of UYD and Youth Secretary for the Democratic Party, including being DP’s national legal advisor.

Nyendo-Mukungwe was created about five years ago when Masaka attained city status. Mpuuga, who was in DP, crossed to the People Power movement inspired by Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, which later metamorphosed into National Unity Platform (NUP).

Mpuuga got the NUP ticket and won the first parliamentary election for Nyendo-Mukungwe and was later appointed Leader of Opposition (LOP) by Bobi Wine.

However, Mpuuga has since fallen out with NUP following the 500 million service award which he received as LoP even before completing a year in office.

Mpuuga refused to apologise as he was demanded by NUP leadership, and this escalated his woes with the party that seconded him as a legislator. Mpuuga has since formed the Democratic Alliance (DA) with other politicians such as Mike Mabikke, former Member of Parliament for Makindye East, and Samuel Walter Lubega Mukaaku, former presidential candidate.

Although there is a rumour that Mpuuga will probably contest for President in 2026, Muyizzi said he is just hoodwinking the public because he is already conducting mobilisation to return to parliament as an MP.

“He is just pretending, but I have all the information indicating he is going to contest for MP Nyendo-Mukungwe. But I am not worried, and I am ready for the competition. I am known as the lawyer of the struggle, and everyone in Masaka knows me and what I stand for,” Muyizzi said.

Muyizzi said legal representation for renowned politicians such as Bobi Wine, Dr Kizza Besigye, former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, Betty Namboozi and NRM rebel MPs, including victims of politically inspired arrests, has made him popular, and he is confident of winning Nyendo-Mukungwe.

Muyizzi was one of the lawyers of Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere, who was charged following the November 26, 2016, attack on Rwenzururu Palace in which more than 120 royal guards were killed in an attack commanded by Lt Gen Peter Elwelu.

