NUP opens fourth regional office in Gulu

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Party Platform-NUP has opened its regional office in Gulu. The office is the 4th to be opened in the country. Other offices were opened in Kitgum, Wakiso and Kasese.

Dr Linda Zedriga Waru, the Deputy President for Northern Uganda says the office will help mobilize support for the party in the coming elections and will also give a permanent address for NUP and coordinate all its activities in the region.

The office located in Pece Vanguard in Gulu West Division was opened on Wednesday.

Zedriga notes that the absence of office space had initially hampered their groundwork, sale of party attires and meeting of its members as the 2021 general elections draw closer.

She asked the party members to unite to achieve a peaceful transition of government in 2012 elections.

Spartan Achilles Mukagyi, the NUP Commissioner in Charge for Northern Uganda says the party has also extended nominations for those contesting for parliamentary seats in the North.

He says that the party closed the nominations on August 24th 2020, but realized that they had only 40% of the candidates in the North and decided to extend the process for some time.

He also revealed that 15 aspirants from Acholi Sub Region have so far shown interest to contest for parliamentary seats. He adds that the party is building consensus with the aspirants to avoid going to primaries.

“We have avoided primaries because it will divide our members and that explains why we must build consensus with the aspirants and we are in the process” Mukagyi explains.

Secondo Abok Okot, one of the Aspirants who have shown interest to run under the party ticket for Omoro County says he is hopeful of defeating the incumbent and Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, who was unopposed in the NRM party primaries.

With NUP launching its office first in Gulu, political analysts believe their move is aimed at subduing the support of the Democratic Party-DP in the home area of DP President Norbert Mao.

Last month, eleven Members of Parliament who previously subscribed to the DP joined NUP.

