NUP demands release of 100 members arrested over swearing in disruption claims

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform-NUP is demanding that security agencies in the country produce or release over one hundred of their members who were arrested on allegations of planning disruption of President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the party spokesperson said their legal teams are in preparation to petition courts of laws to force the government to produce at least more than 100 of their members/supporters who were arrested in parts of Kampala Metropolitan by security forces before President Museveni’s swearing-in that took place on Wednesday .

He said most detainees were picked from homes in the night to be questioned about the plans of disrupting the presidential swearing-in and the whereabouts of Robert Kyagulanyi who was reportedly out of his home since Monday.

“They raided homes, a number of our comrades were abducted from different areas between 10th and 11th May,” said Ssenyonyi. “We are reliably informed that most of them are being held at CMI headquarters in Mbuya and are being subjected to all manner of torture and humiliation.”

Those who were allegedly arrested include Nuhu Sanya, Sebagala Gordon, Kasisi Richard, Lutaaya Olivia, Kalyango Muhamood, Munanyagwa Fred, Machete Yasin, Segujja Rashid, Kiweewa Evan Jordan, Mayiga Ronald and Nyombi Richard. Many of these were arrested from Kamwokya, a city suburb on Monday night. Others are Katumba Shiba, Kisakye Sam, Makanya Bernard, Katerega Dan, Sam Saka and Mafabi Steven and Sharif. But Benjamin Katana, one of NUP lawyers said these were picked from areas of Katanga in Wandegeya over Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the abductions have intensified. Over 50 picked up in two days. Sharif operates a video library. His crime? Playing my music repeatedly. Zale’s crime is being part of our security team. Kamya is under detention for being a strong leader and Councillor under NUP. pic.twitter.com/SrK5aswZC7 — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) May 10, 2021

As a legal team, we’re doing our best to secure their release, we continue to condemn in the strongest terms possible the blatant abuse of the law with impunity by the security agencies, Katana said.

David Lewis Lubongoya, the National Unity Platform general secretary condemned the security actions of abducting innocent citizens on false allegations.

On Friday, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed that a number of people who were arrested in the joint operations in different parts of Kampala metropolitan areas before the swearing-in ceremony.

He says they are still screening suspects and soon those without evidence of their cases shall be released. He however did not divulge the details on the number of detained suspects, their charge and detention centers.

*****

URN