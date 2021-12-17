NUP candidate wins LC3 chairperson seat in Nakasongola

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform-NUP candidate has won the by-election for Katuugo town council LC III chairperson seat in Nakasongola district.

Anthony Mwaita Ambrose, the Nakasongola district returning officer declared Fred Lubinga the winner of Katuugo LC3 chairperson by-elections after collecting 898 votes (75 per cent) against his rival Gaster Lule Musisi, the National Resistance Movement candidate who got only 302 votes (24 per cent).

Lubinga was declared the duly elected LC3 chairperson at around 10:20pm at Electoral Commission offices in Nakasongola town council. Lubinga is filling the position of LCIII chairperson after George William Sempungu (NRM candidate) who was elected in general elections died after taking office.

During his campaigns, Lubinga said that his major focus was to improve service delivery and accountability to all. He promised to open up a farmers’ market, road construction and promote sanitation and hygiene among services after he was declared the chairperson.

Lubinga is the second NUP candidate to win the LCIII chairperson seat in Nakasongola which is an NRM stronghold. Tonny Mukiibi, the LC III chairperson of Migeera town council was the first to scoop the seat on NUP ticket in general elections.

Meanwhile, Mwaita also declared Fred Byabagambi (NRM) as the duly elected LC III chairperson for Kazwama town council. Byabagambi got 956 votes ( 54 per cent), while his rival Umar Wasswa (independent) scored 826 votes (45 per cent).

The Electoral Commission conducted fresh elections in Kazwama town after cancelling them in general elections over a mix up in the register. Both Kazwama and Katuugo town councils were among the latest town councils to be elevated to the status in the district.

URN