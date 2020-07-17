Number of positive COVID-19 returnees on the rise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of COVID-19 positive returnees is on the rise according to results released by the Ministry of Health today.

Since Uganda started receiving returnees, 29 have tested positive for COVID-19. All the cases were detected during institutional quarantine at different centers.

The most recent case of a returnee was reported today. The positive case is of a Indian national who tested positive together with four other Ugandan nationals bringing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,056.

So far, the positive cases that have been reported were from Afghanistan, India, South Africa, DR Congo and South Sudan.

Robinah Nabbanja, the minister of health for general duties says that the rise of positive cases among returnees is for the more reason that returnees need to come in phases.

“It is for the more reason why we want them to return in phases so that we can manage the numbers well,” said the minister.

During the first phase, over 900 returnees returned according to the health ministry. The second phase starts on July 18, 2020. Nabbanja says that the number of positive cases among returnees is expected to rise.

“They will have to undergo quarantine just like the people in the first phase. We shall test them and make sure that none of them gets into contact with other people before testing negative for the disease,” she said.

As of today, Uganda has recorded over 1,023 recoveries with no deaths.

*****

URN