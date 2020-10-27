Ntungamo health centre closed after staff tests positive for Covid-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ntungamo municipality health centre has been closed after one of the staff tested positive to coronavirus.

The staff is a nurse and her first contact, her husband who works at the district local government also tested positive from the results that were released from the samples tested over the weekend.

All the workers are now under self isolation in their respective homes.

George Bakunda, the Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner says the facility that serves Ntungamo municipality and the neighboring counties will be under lock for 14 days after which it will be fumigated.

Dr. Richard Bakamuturaki, the Ntungamo District Health Officer says that Ntungamo has got seven community cases of which three are staff of Ntungamo local government and four security personnel.

“We have managed to transfer the cases to Kabale and Mbarara regional referral hospitals for management,” He said.

Dr. Bakamuturaki says that with the current situation of having no place for isolation, there is fear that more cases will arise from the contacts.

“Our only two isolation centers were closed due to lack of funds to manage them and the opening of institutes for finalists”.

Doreen Atuhaire, an expectant mother says that the closure of the facility is a big challenge for women from rural areas as other facilities are quite a distance.

Ntungamo district is found along the Uganda-Rwanda border and is one of the areas that the government classified as high risk areas for Covid-19.

Uganda has so far registered 11,557 cases with 7,351 recoveries and 101 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

******

URN