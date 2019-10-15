Ntoroko residents protest illegal sand mining

Ntoroko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Residents of Ntoroko are protesting the unregulated sand mining in the district.

Sand is mined in Kibuku Town Council and Karugutu Sub County.

In Kibuku, sand is mined from River Kisege which is at the same time a water sources used for the community. During the mining process, miners step into the water source directly in order for them go about their business.

James Abigaba, a resident of Kibuku wonders how the practice can go on without any intervention from the district leaders, even when the district headquarters are located in the same area and a few kilometres from the mines.

In Karugutu Sub County, sand is mined from around a hill located at the border with Kibuku Town Council by Fort Portal businessman, Abasi Balinda.

The bottom of the hill has been heavily excavated and its upper part has started to slowly disintegrate and collapse.

The hill is so close to the Fort Portal – Bundibugyo – Lamia road that residents are afraid that it will soon collapse, kill people, and also block the road.

John Kiiza, a resident of Karugutu Town Council, wants mining in this area stopped and the deep mines filled with soil.

Micson Kasaija, the LC III chairman of Kibuku Town Council vows to mobilize residents and they demonstrate if the district leaders fail to address the problem.

The Ntoroko District Environment Officer, Herbert Kamuhanda, says that Balinda has been suspended from the mines because he didn’t have a mining license.

However, Kamuhanda says that the businessman is yet to respond to their requests to have the mine leveled.

Rwenzori Anti-Corruption Coalition – RAC, a non-governmental organization, released a report indicating that sand mining in Ntoroko was illegal and needed regulation.

Earlier on Ntoroko Resident District Commissioner – RDC, Elijah Biryabarema, had banned sand mining. However, miners, who were over 300 in number, demonstrated and stormed the district headquarters.

The LCV chairman, Timothy Kyamanywa, then intervened and calmed the situation, saying the ban was unnecessary. He then vowed to use his powers to send the miners back to their economic activity, something that he has since done.

Kyamanywa says sand mining is the only source of livelihood for people of Kibuku and cannot be banned.

******

URN