Ntoroko leaders demand report on killings of NRM chairpersons

Ntoroko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Ntoroko have demanded detailed reports into the killings of district NRM chairpersons.

On Thursday, the Ntoroko district acting National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairman Japeth Kabagambe was reportedly kidnapped and killed. His body was dumped near River Mpanga at the border between Kamwenge and Ibanda districts.

Kabagambe was allegedly kidnapped outside Centenary bank, Fort Portal branch by unknown people as he was waiting for his friend to withdraw some money.

In 2019, Vincent Mugume, the National Resistance Movement-NRM district chairperson was hacked to death by unknown people in Kandito village, Karugutu town council. He was travelling together with an unidentified boda boda cyclist who was also killed.

On Tuesday, angry mourners attending Kabagambe’s burial at Ngeege village, Bweramule sub county demanded answers on the progress of investigations into the two killings.

Kahuma Mugarra, a member of the NRM party accused the police of laxity in investigating the two murder cases. Kahuma says that members of the family and NRM party leaders in the district have waited for the report on the murder of Mugume in vain.

The Ntoroko LCV chairperson William Kasoro asked the police to make use of the Closed Circuit Cameras in Fort Portal to trace the killers.

Lameck Kigozi, the Rwenzori West Police Commander said that police is determined to conduct thorough investigations into the death of Kabagambe. He says that the police have clues that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

On the death of Mugume, Kigozi said that three people had been arrested and the key suspect is still at large.

Kigozi also said that CCTV cameras in Fort Portal were faulty on the day Kabagambe was kidnapped.

Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance told mourners that a team from Kampala has been dispatched to investigate the killings.

