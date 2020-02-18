Ntagali scoffs at preachers for commercializing gospel

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The outgoing Anglican Archbishop, Stanley Ntagali has scoffed at preachers who have turned church services and preaching into a business. Ntagali says many preachers in the world currently preach what they want people to hear, mostly about riches.

He made the remarks while delivering a sermon to thousands of people who turned up on Sunday at the 43rd anniversary commemoration of the Martyrdom of St. Janani Luwum in Wii-Gweng village in Mucwini sub county in Kitgum district.

St Janani Luwum was the former Church of Uganda Archbishop who was murdered on February 16th, 1977 during the reign of the former president Idi Amin. Ntagali says unlike St. Janani Luwum who preached the gospel uncompromised, many preachers have commercialized the gospel for financial gains.

He noted that preachers shouldn’t preach about money but rather concentrate on the gospel of salvation, saying their good deed are rewarded by God.

Archbishop Ntagali’s statements comes in the wake of a growing number of Churches and cases of believers being exploited by some religious leaders in the name of getting rich.

In 2018, the Ethics and Integrity Minister Fr. Simon Lokodo announced that government was making proposals requiring all religious leaders to obtain formal theological training before embarking on leading people in churches.

According to Fr. Lokodo, the move under the National Policy on Religious and Faith-Based Organizations is aimed at streamlining the operations of clerics, enforce transparency, financial accountability and opening of churches.

