Ntagali presides over his last graduation ceremony as UCU chancellor

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda the Most Reverend Stanley Ntagali has presided over his last graduation ceremony as chancellor of Uganda Christian University – UCU.

In a graduation ceremony that took place at the UCU Campus on Friday, 1156 students graduated in various disciplines. Among them 500 are male and 656 are female students.

His grace Ntagali expressed joy for the University’s advancement throughout his tenure of leadership. Among the achievements he mentioned the establishment of Mbale constituent collage in the eastern region and accrediting UCU school of medicine among others.

Ntagali became UCU Chancellor in December 2012 following his enthronement as Archbishop of the Church of Uganda. The UCU Charter gives power to the Archbishop of the Province of the Church of Uganda to become its chancellor.

As chancellor one is expected to confer degrees and other academic titles and distinctions in the University as well as performing the overall supervisory roles of all affairs of the university.

On March 1 2020, the Right Reverend Steven Kazimba Mugalu, the new Archbishop elect will be taking over the mantle as the fourth chancellor of UCU.

The Vice Chancellor Reverend Canon Dr. Joel Ssenyonyi has implored graduates to live a lives of purpose if they are to remain responsible citizens.

The guest of honour Dr. Vishal Kumar Mangalwandi, a Christian philosopher and academician from India has beseeched graduates to be ambassadors of free corrupt communities. He has noted that every challenge that arises today in the community is as a result of university graduates who are not mentored to fear God.

Jane Namangole, one of the best students attributed her success to patience, commitment and God’s guidance.

