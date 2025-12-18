NSSF marks 40 years with Shs900m nationwide community support drive

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NSSF has marked its 40th anniversary by launching a nationwide community support campaign that will see Shs900 million invested in health centres and schools across the country.

The National Social Security Fund unveiled the “40 Good Deeds” initiative on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, in Mukono District, describing it as a deliberate decision to celebrate four decades of existence through practical support to underprivileged communities. The Fund was established on December 1, 1985, by an Act of Parliament.

The launch took place at Kiyunga Islamic Primary School, the first of several beneficiary institutions, and one of five public schools set to be rehabilitated using proceeds from the 2025 NSSF Kampala Hills Run. The school will receive Shs112 million towards renovation works aimed at improving the learning environment.

Speaking at the event, NSSF Acting Managing Director Gerald Paul Kasaato said the Fund’s growth over the years has gone hand in hand with increased responsibility to the wider community. He noted that NSSF has grown to become the largest fund in East Africa by value, contributes about 12 percent to Uganda’s GDP, provides social security to more than 3.5 million Ugandans and supports thousands of jobs.

Kasaato said the “40 Good Deeds” campaign reflects the Fund’s commitment to improving the well-being of its members and surrounding communities, in line with its mandate and its long-term Strategic Vision 2035, which focuses on expanding social security coverage and creating opportunities for future generations.

Under the initiative, NSSF will support 40 community-focused projects across all regions of the country through its 21 branches. The projects include donating assorted medical equipment to selected health centres, providing essential equipment to schools catering for children with special needs, renovating five public schools in each of the five regions and improving sanitation facilities in selected schools.

The Fund is also promoting digital literacy in 13 primary schools in Nakasongola, Mpigi and Buikwe districts, an initiative announced earlier in the year in partnership with the Uganda Communications Commission and World Vision Uganda.

Part of the funding for the campaign has been raised through the NSSF Kampala Hills Run held on November 3, 2025. Kasaato thanked partners who supported the fundraising drive, saying their contribution had made it possible for the Fund to extend its impact beyond social security into broader community development.

He said the community projects are intended to help build resilient communities and ensure that as the Fund continues to grow, its positive impact is felt not only by members, but also by vulnerable groups across the country.