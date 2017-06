LIVE: Nsibambi brace gives brave KCCA FC 2nd CAF group win

Kampala City 🇺🇬 2 🇳🇬 Rivers United 1

A brace from Derrick Nsibambi ensured KCCA FC continued their perfect CAF Confederation Cup home record at Lugogo’s Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Saturday.

Nsibambi struck on 16 minutes in the first half, then restored the lead in the 71st after the Nigerians had equalized on 33 minutes.

The striker sent his tally to four, having already bagged two in the CAF Confederation Cup but is most remembered for his 94th winner against El Masry in the first leg of the Champions League playoff at the same ground.

FULL STORY TO FOLLOW

Group A

FUS Rabat (MAR) 2 v Club Africain (TUN) 1

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

FUS 3 2 0 1 5 2 6

KCCA 3 2 0 1 4 5 6

Africain 3 1 0 2 5 5 3

Rivers 3 1 0 2 3 5 3

MATCH PREVIEW

Lugogo, Uganda| KCCA FC MEDIA| Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA FC) return to continental action today with a home duel against Nigeria’s Rivers United in Group A of the Total CAF Confederation Cup.

After earning a vital victory against Club Africain about a fortnight ago, KCCA FC ensured they remained on the course to achieving their target of progressing to the quarterfinals.

“We are prepared for the game, the players are set and our target is to make sure we get maximum points in tomorrow’s encounter,” team manager, Mike Hillary Mutebi told www.kccafc.co.ug.

The manager however notes, it will not be a walk in the park for KCCA FC at Phillip Omondi stadium because Rivers United are an equally a good side.

“From the assessment I have made about them (Rivers United), they are a very tactical side, physical like we all know about West African teams. Therefore, that calls for efficiency and make sure we minimize the mistakes in order to get the result that we want,” he asserted.

Tickets for the Saturday tie at Lugogo are already on sale at Shell Petro Stations in Nakawa, Lugogo and Kampala Road together with the Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

They go for Shs 10,000/= in the open stands, Shs 20,000/= in the VIP and Shs 50,000/= in the VVIP with free entrance to all students in uniforms.

