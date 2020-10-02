NRM’s Juma Wasswa nominated for Kawempe division mayoral race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hajj Juma Wasswa Ssekyanzi of the ruling National Resistance Movement- NRM has been nominated to contest for the Kawempe Division Mayoral race.

Wasswa defeated Ronald Lugandakulya and Johnson Sekandi in the party primaries last month.

Wasswa, who has been the LC III Councilor representing Bwaise 3 in Kawempe Division, says he will advocate for the well-being of the people of Kawempe.

Other aspirants who were nominated are Emmanuel Serunjoji Oweddembe from the National Unity Platform-NUP party.

Serunjoji has been one of the vocal division mayors and has been at loggerheads with the City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago. He has also strongly advocated for decentralization of powers in Kampala Capital City Authority KCCA.

Another aspirant is Muhammad Mutazindwa of the FDC and Ramadhan Lukwago of DP.

Lukwago who has been a division councillor from Kirokole parish in Kawempe is one of the vocal leaders in the division. He was against the implementation of the property rate by KCCA.

He led a team of councillors from Kawempe to the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga over the matter. Lukwago and others challenged the tax based on inadequate consultations.

Robert Mugabe, the Kawempe Electoral Office Returning Officer says that 617 aspirants out of the 800 have returned the nomination forms.

The nomination exercise for Local Government aspirants started on 21st September and was supposed to end on Thursday, but it has been extended to Monday, October 5.

********

URN