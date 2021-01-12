NRM youths storm party office over cash

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NRM youths of Bukibino Sub County in Bududa district on Monday evening stormed the NRM office over money for mobilization.

It is alleged that NRM Party gave 50,000 shilling per village to be given to 23 selected youths per village who shall coordinate the votes for NRM party president and Flag bearers at the village level.

According to Youths, they received only 18,000 shillings something that they say was too little to share among the 23 people per village hence rejecting it. They accuse their Sub-county Chairperson Calvin Mubuya for swindling part of the money meant for them.

According to the youths, they want the NRM officials to explain how much they were supposed to get above all intervene. Bukibino Sub County has 72 villages. Calvin Mubuya the accused chairperson gave Shillings 1,296,000 out of the Shillings 3,600,000 keeping Shillings 2,304,000 hence angering the NRM youths who stormed the NRM office for assistance.

Youths like Alex Shilaku, Geofrey Wakoko and Ibrahim Weboya are demanding their money saying this is an issue that they have always cried about to the NRM officials but they have never been helped. They say 18,000 for 23 people is unacceptable.

Efforts by URN to get Calvin Mubuya the suspected chairperson were futile at the time of filing this story as all his known phones were off.

However, Aex Makuyi, the Youth chairperson Bududa said they are hunting for the Chairperson to see that they recover the money.

He condemned such acts as a district youth chairperson adding that such acts lead to underdevelopment of community.

Michela Wanditi the NRM coordinator Bududa insisted that each village was supposed to get 50,000 shilling not 18,000,and condemned the act by their Sub county chairperson saying those are the people who are making NRM lose ground. John Watenyeli Nabende the RDC Bududa district pledged to handle the matter tomorrow saying the alleged chairperson would surrender all the money.

