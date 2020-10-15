NRM wins PWD elections in Luwero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement-NRM party has won all the seats of the District Committee for Persons with Disability Committee in Luwero.

On Wednesday, the Electoral Commission conducted polls for District Committees for Persons with Disability.

In Luwero, 60 out 65 committee members for Persons with Disability at sub-county level converged at District headquarters and elected leaders.

Janet Zziwa the Electoral Commission Presiding officer declared Bernard Ssemakula the Chairperson, Husna Muhamadi the Vice-Chairperson and Herbert Ssekabira the Vice Secretary for Luwero District PWD Committee after they went through the elections unopposed.

Zziwa also declared Sam Magara as Secretary of Finance after he scored 38 votes and his rival Samuel Kayemba (Independent) got 22 votes.

The most contentious race was between the former Luwero Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Fredrick Kyeyune (Independent) and a peasant farmer Robert Kiwanuka (NRM).

Kiwanuka was declared the winner of the elections after he polled 36 votes against Kyeyune’s 22 votes.

Bernard Ssemakula the newly elected Chairperson described the elections free and fair.

Ssemakula added NRM candidates won the seats because the party still commands support among the PWDs.

Kyeyune conceded defeat saying that the elections were transparent.

Adam Lubega a supporter for National Unity Platform-NUP says that the elections through Electoral Colleges favour NRM Party candidates and as result opposition pay little attention to such elections.

Emmanuel Nsubuga the Chairperson of Democratic Party-DP in Luwero town said that PWD elections at lower units went through unnoticed giving NRM aspirants chance to go through unopposed.

Nsubuga added by the time they learnt about the elections, it was late to field candidates and others were missing in Special Interest Group registers.

The Five Committee members elected at districts will participate in elections of Members of Parliament For PWDs.

