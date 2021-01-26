NRM wins in four municipalities in Ankole

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement-NRM party has won in four municipalities in Ankole.

It won in Sheema, Ibanda, Ntungamo and Ishaka-Bushenyi municipality.

Ibanda district returning officer, Danson Kamusiime Ruhemba announced Apollo Twine Kibeherere of the NRM party who was the interim mayor and was elected mayor for Ibanda municipality.

Kibeherere polled 12,346 votes, against Leticia Tuhebwe an Independent who got 9,158 votes, others in the race were Anselm Arinaitwe of FDC who got 302 votes. Twine Apollo Kibeherere has been acting Mayor for Ibanda Municipality since 2018.

In Ntungamo municipality, Jacob Kafureeka, the incumbent retained the mayoral seat after garnering 17,263 votes. He trounced Hajji Hakim Rwomushana, an independent candidate who collected 5,578 votes. Perez Katabarwa got 480 votes, and Benjamin Agaba 127 votes.

The election of Kafureeka makes him the longest-serving mayor of Ntungamo municipality. He has been in office since 2010 when the municipality was created and had previously also served as the town council chairperson.

In Ishaka-Bushenyi municipality, Richard Byaruhanga was declared winner with 6,954 votes, defeating Gustus Guma Gumisiriza of FDC who got 968 votes, Martin Rushegyereza 793 votes, Donah Karukubiro, ANT got 2,549 votes, Lucas Muhangi got 933 votes.

Abel Kaharahara, the incumbent and NRM candidate won the Sheema municipality mayoral seat. He garnered 17,263 votes, defeating his closest rival Khoi Khoi of the ANT party who got 5,578 votes.

Others were Jonathan Bogonzya, an independent candidate who got 449 votes, Robert Kamugisha, 342 votes and Paul Rukundo, 398 votes.

*****

URN