NRM Tribunal delivers 46 rulings

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The NRM Election Disputes Tribunal has delivered 46 Rulings arising from the first batch of Petitions from the elections of MPs in the party primaries.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday at the tribunal offices, Tribunal Chairperson John Musiime described the day’s release as a major milestone in the tribunal’s work, which began formal hearings on July 29th 2025.

Musiime explained that all petitions were determined based on evidence submitted by the parties and by the NRM Election Regulations 2025, relevant national laws, and the principles of natural justice. He said that while the tribunal would share a list of resolved cases, the actual rulings would be delivered first to the concerned parties and their legal representatives, either via email or collected physically at the tribunal’s registry.

The chairperson said it would be inappropriate to publicly declare winners and losers before the affected parties receive their decisions. He assured journalists that detailed statistics, including how many rulings upheld primary results and how many overturned them, would be compiled and shared in due course.

Musiime noted that many petitioners were not represented by lawyers and that the tribunal deliberately adopted a less rigid procedural approach to accommodate all members. In several instances, the tribunal accepted petitions in informal formats such as handwritten letters, video evidence, and verbal testimony, all aimed at ensuring every grievance was heard. “What mattered to us was the substance, not the form,” Musiime said.

Among the petitions ready for release are cases involving Beatrice Wembabazi versus Harriet Busingye arising from Hoima District Woman MP elections, Mukasa Joseph versus Kateshumba Dickson from Sheema Municipality Elections and Akello Barbara versus Micheon Isaac from Apac Municipality Elections.

Others include rulings from the Lyantonde District Woman MP race, where seven candidates who participated in the elections led by Kabarongo Generous Namara challenged the election of Doreen Katushabe Birungi. They accuse Katushabe of using military forces under the command of her husband, General Birungi, to cause violence and rigging, which affected the outcome of the results.

Also, the decision in which Former Police Officer Anthony Amanya and Zabasheija Godfrey are challenging the victory of incumbent MP Amos Kankunda for the Rwampara Constituency is out.

Others include a petition by Former Bukomansimbi RDC Fred Pax Kalema against Sarah Babirye Kityo for Bukoto East in Masaka District, Kamali Saulo Sekindi against Emmanuel Kiyimba from Bukoto Midwest in Lwengo District, Matovu Rodgers against the victory of Hajji Muyanja Mbabali in Bukoto South, among others.

Petitions from Butaleja, Yumbe, and Mbale (BBunghoko) have been delivered.

Musiime read out over 40 petitioner-respondent pairings, stressing that all rulings were based on fair and considered deliberation.

Musiime confirmed that several petitions were voluntarily withdrawn, something he described as a healthy sign of reconciliation within the party. He added that in some cases, petitioners were not challenging the flag bearer but seeking improvements in the electoral process. He encouraged continued dialogue and resolution among party members outside of formal processes.

Musiime acknowledged that the tribunal faced logistical and time pressures due to the volume of cases, with tribunal members working long hours, often 14 to 15 hours a day. Despite the workload, he expressed satisfaction with the progress and maintained that the tribunal was on track to conclude its work within the timelines set out in the regulations. In cases requiring more investigation, he said the tribunal may extend its time but will inform the concerned parties accordingly.

The tribunal has committed to issuing decisions within seven days of the hearing of each petition, with exceptions only in complex cases where further inquiry is needed. Musiime said that the focus remains on delivering all decisions efficiently, fairly, and with dignity to all parties involved.

Asked about how the party leadership engages with the tribunal’s outcomes, Musiime clarified that while the party had facilitated the establishment of the tribunal, the decision-making process remains independent and based on the law. He also confirmed that the tribunal will effective this Saturday begin hearing local council (LC5) and Mayoral petitions, which will be handled in a separate process.

Musiime, who was accompanied by the NRM Director in charge of Legal Affairs, Enock Barata, said he would return later in the day to read out a few rulings to the media, once the concerned parties had been formally served.

*****

URN