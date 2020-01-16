NRM to conduct party elections in new districts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement- NRM party is to conduct elections in 55 districts to fill gaps created by the creation of new administrative units.

Speaking to journalists at the party offices at Kyadondo Road Kampala on Thursday, Tanga Odoi the party Electoral Commission chairperson said the elections will be held on January 21.

He said this is to enable the areas to have representation in the National delegate’s conference that will take place on January to 25 at Namboole stadium with a sole purpose of amending the party constitution.

“Once we get the structures we shall forward the names of those elected to the NRM Secretariat for accreditation,” Odoi said.

The elections will be conducted in Omollo, Rubanda, Kagadi, Kakumiro, Gulu, Kabaale, Kibaale, Namisindwa, Pakwach, Butebo, Rukiga and Kyotera.

Others are Bunyagabu, Nabiratuk, Bugweri, Kasanda, Kwania, Kapelebyong, Kikuube, Obongi, Kazo, Rwampara, Madi-Okollo, Kitagwenda, Kalenga and Kalaki.

There will also be elections in six new municipalities; Kotido, Apac, Nebbi, Bigiri and Schema. All main-stream party positions will be filled on top of structures for veterans, youths, women, elders, and people with disabilities leagues.

Odoi said the Electoral College will comprise of existing party structures at the Sub County and municipal division levels only. He asked all candidates to desist from acts of violence during the elections.

According to Odoi, the party will spend 2.7 million shillings on the elections.

