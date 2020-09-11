NRM leaders in Mbale demand release of disputed woman MP results

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of sub-county NRM chairpersons in Mbale city are demanding for the release of the disputed Mbale City Woman MP results.

Security chiefs in Mbale last week referred the disputed results to the NRM party Electoral Commission headquarters in Kampala for investigations.

The decision was reached after the leading contenders who include the incumbent Mbale District Woman Member of Parliament, Connie Nakayenze Ggaliwango and Lydia Wanyoto clashed on the tallying of votes from Lwaso, Namabasa and Bukonde Sub counties.

Galiwango’s camp contested the results from the three sub-counties, on grounds that they had been inflated in Wanyoto’s favour. She also accused Wanyoto’s team of tampering with some declaration forms and altering the original copies.

The NRM Electoral Commission has written to the two candidates to avail the commission with their original declaration of result forms to aid in the investigations.

Alfred Wetaka the NRM chairperson for Nauyo Town council says that the Electoral Commission should come out and announce the outcomes of the polls to reduce on the anxiety among supporters of both candidates.

Moses Welishe, the NRM Chairperson of Namabasa Sub County said that they have given the registrar until Sunday to declare the results or else they will seek the intervention of the National Chairperson President Museveni.

Kabosi Juma, from Nakaloke town council, says that the party is bound to be divided if the results are not announced.

Bonny Wamunga, the Mbale District Registrar said that the matter is being handled by the party headquarters. He also refuted claims of being biased as alleged by supporters of both candidates.

URN