NRM election tribunal consolidates petitions as seven challenge Lyantonde results

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal has consolidated some of the multiple petitions arising from the party’s recently concluded primaries.

The tribunal, chaired by lawyer John Musiime on Tuesday opened proceedings in Kampala where more than 380 election disputes are to be heard.

According to the NRM Director for Legal Affairs, Enoch Barata, the first day of the hearings started off smoothly, with both the tribunal panel and the involved parties arriving on time and prepared for the day’s proceedings.

He noted that the complainants and respondents expressed satisfaction with how the process was unfolding. The Legal Director also confirmed that the tribunal had taken deliberate steps to ensure that all parties had been properly served with relevant documents ahead of the hearings.

To streamline the workload and avoid duplication and conflicting decisions, some cases were consolidated, particularly where multiple petitions had been filed against a single declared winner.

This approach, Barata noted, would allow for more coherent handling of the disputes and uniform outcomes.

Among the key cases before the tribunal on Tuesday involved the Lyantonde District Woman Member of Parliament primaries, where seven female candidates have petitioned the party’s electoral commission, calling for the nullification of the July 17th election results and demanding fresh polls.

The petitioners, Tuhirirwe Deborah Rwabwogo, Kemirembe Pauline Kyaka, Kyogabirwa Jolly Bukundo, Daphine Kanyensigye Rwakiiki, Namboyera Agnes, Kabarongo Generous Namara, and Katugume Mazaana Robinah, allege widespread irregularities that they say fundamentally compromised the credibility of the election.

Katushabe Doreen Birungi, whom they claim is the wife of UPDF’s General Birungi, was declared the winner and NRM flag bearer for the constituency, with Tuhirirwe emerging as the first runner-up.

However, the petitioners accuse Katushabe of securing victory through voter bribery, ferrying of ineligible voters, intimidation using armed security operatives, and misuse of government vehicles during the campaign.

They further claim that the voting process did not adhere to NRM’s own rules, particularly the requirement to use the official yellow book register and to publicly read out names of voters at polling stations.

In their joint petition, the candidates argue that the NRM district registrar and the party’s electoral commission failed in their duty to oversee a fair and transparent election. They describe the exercise as a “premeditated and criminal subversion of the integrity of the electoral process,” citing incidents where the presence of gun-wielding men at polling stations allegedly frightened voters and disadvantaged other candidates.

The petitioners are seeking either a cancellation of the election and the organisation of fresh primaries, or an exceptional ruling allowing all seven to contest again, either under the NRM flag or as independents in the upcoming general elections.

56 petitions were heard and among the key cases heard on the first day was that of Beth Kayeesu, whose victory as the Wakiso District Woman MP flag bearer is being contested by Nalongo Rose Kirabira. Kirabira alleges that the elections were marred by irregularities.

In Kanungu district, Safari Christopher has petitioned against the Declaration of James Kaberuka as the party’s flag bearer for the Kinkizi West parliamentary seat. Safari argues that the results from several sub-counties did not reflect the will of the electorate.

Another petition was filed by Eriya Mubiru, challenging the victory of Hajji Abdul Bisaso, the NRM flag bearer for Kasanda South Constituency. Mubiru accuses Bisaso of intimidating voters during the primary elections.

In Bugweri district, Racheal Magoola is contesting the win of Amiina Mutesi Walugoda as the Woman MP flag bearer, citing widespread vote rigging.

URN