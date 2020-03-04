NRM coordination team embarks on nationwide campaign to popularize Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A parallel National Resistance Movement-NRM coordination team has embarked on nationwide recruitment and orientation of new party coordinators ahead of the 2021 general election.

The team is led by Milly Babalanda, the senior political advisor and personal assistant to President Yoweri Museveni.

She told URN in an interview in Masaka district on Tuesday that unlike mainstream party structures that campaign for official NRM candidates at all levels, the new coordination committee is primarily mandated with promoting President Yoweri Museveni’s candidature.

She also explains that the new mobilization team that is operating under the slogan; “Keeping Uganda at Peace” is a conventional force that will also audit the main party coordination structures to eliminate impressionists and wrong elements from the inner circles that are not committed to party work.

Balabalanda cited the 2016 election experience where NRM campaign coordinator in Busoga sub region disappeared with agents’ allowances worth Shillings 50 million saying they are now using security and intelligence agencies to vet the coordinators to avoid similar incidents that work against the party.

Hajji Abdul Naduli, the NRM vice chairperson in charge of Buganda region appealed to the party’s mainstream leaders to allow the new coordinators to deliver on the seemingly heavy task ahead.

He also argued that the new coordinators are not parallel to the mainstream group saying it is a reinforcement team that will boost the old mobilizers.

He said the deployment of the coordinators should only worry selfish and dishonest persons with NRM structures.

Shafick Mwanje, the Bukomansimbi district NRM chairperson says there is need to thoroughly orient the new teams to focus on building party cohesion to avoid unnecessary clashes among members.

URN