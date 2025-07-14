NRM candidates in Arua City protest increasing violence

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NRM Parliamentary candidates in Arua City have protested what they term as increasing violence and attacks on their supporters as the primary campaigns draw to a close.

In two days, three people have been attacked and injured in Ayivu East constituency, where five MP candidates are currently tussling in the primaries. On Thursday, a three-hour security meeting was held with all five parliamentary aspirants after the joint campaigns nearly turned bloody, but the situation was later calmed after intervention by the security team.

However, on Friday, one person was attacked in his home by unknown people, while on Saturday, two other people were attacked and critically injured as the candidates went for joint campaigns in Aroi along Arua–Koboko road, but are currently receiving treatment at Arua Referral Hospital.

In protest of the increasing attacks, four of the parliamentary candidates, Zoe Bakoko, Tiyo Odaa, Ezra Nyakuezaibo, and Musa Anguyo, have condemned the attacks but vowed to continue the joint campaigns.

Odaa, who is contesting for the Ayivu East seat, condemned the attacks and said they were saved by the police, who responded quickly and evacuated them from the attack, suspected to be from the camp of Geofrey Feta, the incumbent MP in whose home area the venue of the joint campaigns was on Saturday afternoon.

Bakoko Bakoru said some of her supporters were injured before they were rushed to Arua hospital.

Ezra Nyakuezaibo, another NRM parliamentary candidate who also escaped the attack, said they will continue with the joint campaigns to the end but demand security to ensure peace prevails.

Hajj Musa Anguyo, another aspirant for Ayiivu East, has vowed to continue with the campaigns but appeals to the supporters to avoid violence.

Geofrey Feta, the incumbent MP for Ayivu East, who is also seeking re-election, declined to speak on the attacks. Joint campaigns in Ayivu West have also been suspended after some supporters in former Aivuni Sub County circulated information warning of attacks if any candidate and their supporters dared to step there for campaigns.

URN