NRM cadres push for unity, pro-poor agenda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) intensifies its internal nomination process ahead of the 2026 general elections, top party leaders and aspiring candidates are calling for unity and a legislative agenda that prioritizes poverty eradication.

Aspirants continue to flock to the NRM Electoral Commission offices in Kampala for the two-week nomination exercise, which is being overseen by the commission chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, who was nominated as the NRM flagbearer for Buyanja County, urged party candidates to work towards building a strong Parliament that serves the interests of ordinary Ugandans.

“We want a powerful Parliament which will make sure that nobody is poor in Uganda,” said the 81-year-old minister in a brief interaction with fellow aspirants. Kasaija, however, declined to speak formally to the media.

Meanwhile, Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda said she is ready to present her manifesto to the people of Budiope West in Buyende District, now that her nomination is complete. She pledged to address long-standing service delivery gaps in the area.

Babalanda described herself as a tested, loyal, and dependable cadre—attributes she said earned her President Yoweri Museveni’s trust even before she entered Parliament. She emphasized her commitment to advancing the President’s wealth creation agenda in her constituency.

Speaking to the media, NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong said the party is implementing measures to manage campaign activities and reduce tensions among contestants. He emphasized the importance of unity during the primaries.

Referring to the cancelled Ssembabule District internal elections for the NRM Chairperson post, Todwong noted that the party is preparing for a third mediation attempt. If this fails, he said, the party will make a definitive decision. A key contest in Ssembabule involves retired Major General Phinehas Katirima Manoni and State Minister for Health Hanifa Kawooya Bangirana. Some members have suggested Kawooya step aside due to her ministerial responsibilities, a position she does not agree with.

Todwong also raised concerns over the high number of aspirants returning nomination forms. He revealed that over 2,000 individuals have picked up forms to contest in 500 parliamentary constituencies, highlighting intense competition within the party. He urged unsuccessful candidates not to run as independents, stressing the need for party cohesion.

Todwong added that the high turnout for the NRM primaries reflects the party’s enduring popularity nationwide. He confirmed the nomination process will continue until June 30, 2025, and that security has been reinforced to maintain order at nomination venues.

Several prominent figures have already been nominated for various elective positions. Lydia Wanyoto is seeking to represent Mbale City as Woman MP, Dr. Elioda Tumwesigye is contesting for Sheema North, Annet Nabirye is running for Luuka District Woman MP, and Sarah Kataike is contesting for Budaka Woman MP. Vincent Birimuye is in the race for Bukoto Mid-West in Lwengo District, while former Agriculture Minister Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja is seeking to represent Kalungu East.

State Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs Kyofatogabye Kabuye has been nominated for Nakaseke Central Constituency. Winifred Chemutai is eyeing the position of LC5 Chairperson for Kween District, Princess Abwooli Kabakumba Masiko has been nominated for Masindi District Woman MP, and State Minister Princess Persis Namuganza is contesting for Bukono County Constituency.

Also nominated is Paul Akamba, who is seeking a third term as MP for Busiki County. Akamba told Uganda Radio Network that he aims to complete several development projects he initiated, including piped water extension and lobbying for the construction of secondary schools in five underserved sub-counties.

By the end of the first day of nominations, close to 1,000 candidates had been nominated, out of more than 2,700 who picked nomination forms.

