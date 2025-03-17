Now, Rwanda cuts diplomatic ties with Belgium

KIGALI | Xinhua | Rwanda on Monday severed its diplomatic relations with Belgium and ordered all Belgian diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours.

“The government of Rwanda today notified the government of Belgium of its decision to sever diplomatic relations, effective immediately,” the Rwandan foreign ministry said in a statement. “Rwanda’s decision has been taken after careful consideration of several factors, all linked with Belgium’s pitiful attempts to sustain its neocolonial delusions.”

“Belgium has consistently undermined Rwanda, both well before and during the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in which Belgium has a deep and violent historical role, especially in acting against Rwanda,” the statement said.

“Today’s decision reflects Rwanda’s commitment to safeguarding our national interests and the dignity of Rwandans, as well as upholding the principles of sovereignty, peace, and mutual respect,” the statement said.

“All Belgian diplomats in Rwanda are required to leave the country within 48 hours. In compliance with the Vienna Convention, Rwanda will assure the protection of the premises, property, and archives of the Belgian diplomatic mission in Kigali,” the statement added.

Belgium described Kigali’s move as “disproportionate” and said it will take similar measures.

“Belgium regrets the decision of Rwanda to cut off diplomatic relations with Belgium and to declare Belgium’s diplomats persona non grata,” Maxime Prevot, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, European affairs and development cooperation of Belgium, said on social media.

“This is disproportionate and shows that when we disagree with Rwanda they prefer not to engage in dialogue,” he said.

“Belgium will take similar measures: the convocation of the Rwandan charge d’affaires a.i., declaring Rwanda’s diplomats persona non grata and denouncing our governmental cooperation agreements,” Prevot said. ■