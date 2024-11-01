North Korea test-fires latest ICBM Hwasongpho-19

SEOUL | Xinhua | The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a “crucial” test of its latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasongpho-19 on Thursday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

The missile flew a distance of 1,001.2 km for 5,156 seconds before landing on a preset area in the open waters off the country’s east coast, and the test-fire had no negative effect on the security of neighboring countries, the KCNA report said.

The test updated the recent record of the strategic missile capability of the DPRK and demonstrated the modernity and credibility of the country’s powerful strategic deterrent, and the latest strategic weapon system will function as “the primary core means” in defending the country, the KCNA said.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, guided the event, calling the test-fire “an appropriate military action” to show the country’s counteraction will in response to the escalating security situation on the Korean Peninsula and part of “an indispensable process” in the course of constantly developing the DPRK strategic attack capabilities, the report said.

Citing “the security situation and ever-aggravating prospective threats and challenges” the country faces, the DPRK leader stressed the necessity of continuing to bolster up modern strategic attack capabilities and perfect the response posture of the nuclear force, and reaffirmed that “the DPRK would never change its line (policy) of bolstering up its nuclear forces,” the report added. ■