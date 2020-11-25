Norbert Mao roots for peaceful transition of power

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Norbert Mao, the Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate has denounced violence and pleaded for a peaceful transition of power in Uganda.

Mao said that all voters should stand against the violence that leads to bloodshed and instead embrace a peaceful transition of government from the current leadership of Uganda to a new leadership through the ballots.

He noted that Uganda has not undergone a peaceful handover of power since the overthrow of the governments of Milton Obote and Iddi Amin Dada by coups which led to consequence toppling of power by the National Resistance Army (NRA), now the National Resistance Movement-NRM led by Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

‘’The reason for this election is to see that Uganda witnesses what it has never witnessed before and that is a change of government without bloodshed,’’ Mao noted.

Mao made the statements during his two separate campaigns in Ongako and Palenga town council all in Omoro district on Wednesday.

His statements come at a time when Uganda is witnessing a wave of deadly violence and protests by people loyal to opposition parties and against the ruling NRM government.

Last week, Betty Aol Ocan, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LOP) announced that the opposition would go for ‘’Plan B’’ if the election fails.

Last week police reported that more than 40 people were killed, scores injured and more than 300 arrested following protests against the arrest of presidential hopefuls Robert Kyagulanyi and Patrick Oboi Amuriat of the National Unity Platform and Forum for Democratic Change parties respectively.

Lawrence Okidi, an elder from Palenga town council praised Mao for typically living as a true leader of the Democratic Party who believes in a peaceful transition of power.

Betty Kilama, a voter and contender in Omoro district noted that Mao’s love for peace, intelligence and competence makes him deem to be elected the President of Uganda.

Talking about his manifestos, Mao said that he will improve electricity, roads, education in the northern region and also ensure compensation of those who lost their properties to the government.

Mao is seeking election for presidency alongside ten other candidates.

