Nnabagereka urges women to lead fight in preserving environment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Nnabagereka of Buganda, Sylvia Nagginda has appealed to women to lead the fight to preserve the environment.

The Nnabagereka was on Friday speaking to hundreds of women from 16 of Buganda’s 18 counties in Bulange Mengo as the Kingdom commemorated the Buganda Women’s Day.

According to the Nnabagereka, the preservation of the environment should be led by the women in their homes so that their children can learn from them on how to live in a pollution-free environment.

The Nnabagereka also challenged each woman to challenge her self and contribute in protecting the environment from destruction. She also encouraged women who are involved in activism for the preservation of the environment outside their homes not to only do the activism in the public but to also take that effort into their own homes.

The celebrations run on a theme “Women and the environment.” The women exhibited different ways of preserving the environment through agricultural arts and crafts.

Buganda Minister for environment, Mariam Nkalubo Mayanja urged the women to go back to traditional farming ways that preserved the environment. She says these methods involved planting trees in the gardens specifically for firewood such as Mituba and Misizi trees while keeping the fruit trees and not cutting them for firewood.

Agnes Kimbugwe, a leader of women in Buwekula and an exhibitor says that women in Buwekula have worked hard to protect the environment through coffee farming. She says women farmers there are making charcoal out of the coffee husks instead of cutting down trees for firewood. Kimbugwe says they also use the husks as manure in their gardens.

The Buganda kingdom has been leading various efforts to save the environment. Last year the kingdom signed an MOU with the Ministry of Water and Environment to plant 20 million tree seedlings all over the kingdom supplied by the government.

