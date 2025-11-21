NITA-U drives digital transformation with new government service integration platform

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U) has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming how the Ugandan government interacts with its citizens.

Through a partnership with technology company, AlphaX, NITA-U is designing UGOV to serve as a comprehensive, integrated digital ecosystem bringing all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) under one umbrella. It is poised to facilitate faster, more efficient interactions between government and the public, fundamentally enhancing the delivery of government, business, and citizen-centric services within a seamless and highly intuitive platform.

The engagement, held at Serena Hotel Kampala, brought together representatives from various MDAs in a workshop aimed at familiarizing stakeholders with UGOV and demonstrating how it will bridge the gap in government-citizen engagement.

“UGOV marks a new chapter in Uganda’s digital evolution,” said Julian M. Rweju, Acting Director of E-Government Services at NITA-U, during her opening remarks. “By unifying government services onto a single platform, we are making public service delivery simpler, smarter, and accessible to every citizen, regardless of their location,” she continued.

She further called on all government institutions to embrace UGOV collectively, emphasizing that such cooperation is vital for Uganda to advance its position in the global digital rankings and establish itself as a leader in digital transformation.

Timos Tokousbalides, Creative Director at Alpha X, highlighted the platform’s purpose beyond government operations. “From the very beginning, our mission has been to create a platform that people can truly call their own,” he explained. “When citizens feel that this service belongs to them; familiar, trusted, and rooted in their identity, that is when real adoption and meaningful engagement begin.”

As part of a pre-implementation strategy, change agents have been nominated across various MDAs to serve as ambassadors for the UGOV application within their respective institutions by increasing awareness, building user trust, and promoting the seamless integration of e-services across different public agencies.

In an era where instant service delivery is increasingly demanded, and digital transformation continues to reshape how institutions operate, Uganda remains committed to improving public service efficiency and accessibility. Through this partnership and innovative digital solutions, NITA-U reaffirms its mission to enhance the lives of Ugandans through the use of ICT and position the country as a regional leader in digital governance.