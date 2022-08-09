Tuesday , August 9 2022
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / Business / NIRA: We are not scrapping current National IDs

NIRA: We are not scrapping current National IDs

The Independent August 9, 2022 Business, NEWS 1 Comment

Museveni launching the ID project in 2014. FILE PHOTO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Reports circulating on social media detailing a resolution of Uganda’s Cabinet on National Identity Cards (IDs) have been dismissed as untrue.

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) sent out a response on twitter, describing the news as ‘fake news’.

“We would like to clarify that, there has not been any pronouncement to ‘scrap off all current National IDs'”, NIRA said in a one line statement.

According to the reports, Ugandan citizens will be required to apply for the new enhanced National ID’s that will meet the current technology system, including providing DNA.

The National Identity Cards are a prerequisite for opening Bank accounts, registration of sim cards, obtaining travel documents, voting, and registration for the National Social Security Fund -NSSF for those seeking formal employment.

To secure an ID, Ugandan law require that one produces a medical birth certificate, a citizen card showing that they are  Ugandans by birth, information about their biological parents and family clans and their original residential location – a process that is so tedious that many avoid it.

 

Tags

One comment

  1. Okodo Rooney
    August 9, 2022 at 3:14 pm

    Thanks for the update

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved