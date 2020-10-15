Nine nominated in Rubaga South

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nine candidates have so far been nominated to contest for the Rubaga South constituency seat.

They include former MP John Ken Lukyamuzi, Kato Lubwama the incumbent, National Resistance Movement- NRM flag bearer Male Charles Kenneth, National Unity Platform- NUP flag bearer Mukasa Aloysious Gold and Democratic Party candidate Euginia Nassolo.

The others are Independent candidates Dennis Kiyingi, Lufunya Derrick and Mbidde Denis. S.

On Friday, five candidates are expected to be nominated. They are JEEMA’s Kifampa Siraje Nsambu and independent candidates, Mugga Adam Swift, Mpiima Jamir Ssenoga, Kayemba Micheal Oscar and Lubega Samuel Walter.

Male says that he has come to redeem NRM glory in Rubaga South.

Mukasa says that the past MPs in the constituency have been a disservice to the electorate. He says that his leadership will focus on improving service delivery in Rubaga South.

Lukyamuzi reaffirmed his argument that people in Buganda need to be governed under the federal system.

********

URN