Nigeria to include 83 million poor people in health insurance scheme

Buhari made the statement while signing into law the recently passed National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2022 in Abuja, the Nigerian capital on Thursday.

He said a fund will be set up to ensure coverage of 83 million poor Nigerians who cannot afford to pay premiums as recommended by the Lancet Nigeria Commission.

According to the Nigerian leader, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) will collaborate with state government-run health insurance schemes to accredit primary and secondary health facilities and enroll Nigerians into the scheme in order to ensure the delivery of quality health care.

The new law also enables the NHIA and state governments to develop information management systems and digital records for better data collection, monitoring, and quality assurance. ■