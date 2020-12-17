NFA Gulu collects UGX 148 million from illegal charcoal business fines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Forestry Authority-NFA has realized Shillings 140 million from operations targeting illegal charcoal dealers.

The money was realized from auctioning impounded charcoal and fining levies on trucks intercepted ferrying the illegal charcoal between January and September this year.

Haruna Busubozi, the NFA sector manager for Gulu disclosed to URN on Thursday that they auctioned over 2000 charcoal bags at between Shillings 20,000 and 25,000 and sent the money to the national treasury.

He says they also fined the trucks that were impounded for moving the charcoal Shillings 600,000 each before releasing them.

Jimmy Ouna, the NFA sector manager for Aswa river region says that they are determined to wipe out illegal trading in forest products. The region comprises Nwoya, Omoro and Gulu districts.

In Amuru district, the LC V chairperson Michael Lakony says political influence has impacted heavily on the fight against the illegal trade in forest products even after enacting a by-law against the vice almost five years ago.

Recently, Amuru Resident District Commissioner, Geoffrey Osborn Oceng ordered the arrest of three officers from the Environment Police Protection Unit for aiding the illegal transportation of charcoal during night hours.

URN