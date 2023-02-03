New signings on display in Premier League this weekend

London, UK | Xinhua | A fascinating round of matches awaits this weekend in the Premier League on the back of the closure of the January transfer window.

Chelsea were the big spenders last month, with over 300 million pounds invested to try and revive the club’s flagging fortunes. Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke are among those brought in.

It’s too soon for Fernandez to make his debut, while Joao Felix is suspended, but Mudryk and Mudueke are in line to start at home to Fulham on Friday night.

While Chelsea have rung the changes, Fulham have been a model of stability under Marco Silva and they will hope to repeat their recent win against their big-spending neighbors at Craven Cottage.

Greg Dyche makes his debut as Everton coach and the former Burnley boss, who is the seventh Everton coach in less than seven years, has a tough debut as his new side entertains league leaders Arsenal.

Nobody will forget that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta was a hero in his playing days at Goodison Park and the way he has been allowed to transform Arsenal in his time in charge only highlights the different strategy between the clubs (and perhaps explains their differing fortunes).

Liverpool travel to Wolves, who they recently knocked out of the FA Cup. Wolves were angry about a late disallowed goal in the cup tie and with Julen Lopetegui’s side improving in recent weeks, they have every chance of beating Liverpool, who have yet to win a league game in 2023.

Manchester City visit Tottenham, whose coach Antonio Conte will miss the game after an operation to remove his gall bladder. The departure of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich was the surprise transfer of the week and Nathan Ake will play on the left for City. Ake is likely to face right back Pedro Porro, who joined Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon in a move that saw Matt Doherty move to Atletico Madrid.

Newcastle United are under increasing pressure from Manchester United in their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League and have an interesting home game with West Ham after qualifying for the final of the Carabao Cup at midweek.

The bad news of their cup success was a red card that will rob Eddie Howe of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for three games.

Manchester United are at home to Crystal Palace, with new arrival, Marcel Sabitzer in line to replace the injured Christian Eriksen, while Scott MacTominay is also doubtful.

New signing, Harry Soutar is likely to miss out on his debut for Leicester City away to Aston Villa, with a hip problem sidelining the big Australian. Villa have been in good form under Unai Emery and John McGinn should be back to boost the home side in midfield.

Brentford are at home to Southampton who will hope their FA Cup form can stimulate a reaction in the league.

Brighton’s biggest success in the transfer market was holding onto midfielder Moises Caicedo and the Ecuadorian will be back in the side when Brighton entertain Bournemouth, who were busy in the transfer window. World Cup winner, Alexis Mac Allister will miss out for Brighton after collecting five yellow cards.

Finally, Nottingham Forest need to recover from their Carabao Cup disappointment for their game at home to Leeds Unite, who are just three points behind them in the table. Chris Wood and Jonjo Shelvey could make their debuts for Forest after moving from Newcastle.

Which January signing are you most excited to see in #PL action? 🤩 Transfer Watch, presented by @BarclaysFooty 🤝 pic.twitter.com/SeirZP1Yki — Premier League (@premierleague) February 2, 2023