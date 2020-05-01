New Non Communicable diseases guidelines issued for clinicians, patients

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance and the Ministry of Health have set guidelines for people living with Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Speaking on Friday at the launch of the guidelines, Christopher Kwizera, the Chief Executive of the Uganda NCD Alliance said they have come in to offer guidance with increasing reports elsewhere of people living with NCDs getting severe COVID-19.

Among the guidelines is for patients to pick long term drug refills of up to 90 days and for health workers to come up with mobile pharmacies or medication dispensing unit in the community to eliminate the need for endless visits to the facility which Kwizera says puts them at risk of infection because of their compromised immunity.

According to the Director-General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr Henry Mwebesa, the guidelines should be taken seriously and have screening points since many people remain undiagnosed for NCDs.

“We are telling them to ensure NCD screening is fully integrated to all patients visiting health facilities so that any pre-existing NCD or known NCD is monitored and given the care it deserves”, he said adding that a review of admission statistics from Wuhan, China showed a higher incidence of infection among not only the aged but also people with hypertension, diabetes and other NCDs.

He said all over the world now, people living with NCDs are having poor COVID 19 treatment outcomes. However, by the time of the lockdown, Kwizera says some facilities had a stock out of insulin, a key diabetic drug.

******

URN