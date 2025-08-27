New energy, new spirit at 28th edition of Different But One

With the theme of Free Choice the exhibition gives an opportunity to young lecturers to showcase their work alongside the masters, and also promotes the ideal of freedom which is important in art production.

ART | DOMINIC MUWANGUZI | You will not miss the freshness and new energy which dominate the Makerere University campus today when you walk through its main gate. Most of the buildings are beautifully renovated and stand elegantly against well paved walk ways and neatly kept lawns. There’s almost no litter to greet you on the tarmac roads meandering through the University vast campus, and the absence of the usual marabou storks nestling in tall trees will obviously take you by surprise. The over flowing garbage bins have vanished and this obviously has incited the vulture birds to flee from the scarcity of food. Inside the lecture rooms, youthful lecturers stand before the students with knowledge of the new world. Their presence offer optimism to the learners about the prospects of success in a world filled with an avalanche of challenges competition in the job market. Even after a century of existence, the institution is determined to align itself with the future by tapping into the new energy and spirit of the young generation to whom the future truly belongs.

The 28th edition of Different But One, inadvertently borrows from this precedent of continuity through giving opportunity to the young generation to take the mantle of leadership. Unlike the usual pattern of the octogenarian curator taking full stewardship of the annual show, this time she chose to work with a group of youthful lecturers within a committee structure. The group has been responsible in making sure the exhibitors hand in their work on time, design the exhibition poster and promote the event on social platforms to wider audiences. Similarly, the exhibition’s theme Free Choice, underlines the idea of freedom which is synonymous with the young generation. Young people generally want to be given a chance to choose freely what they want and not to be told what to do. By making their own choice, the lecturers’ self confidence is boosted, especially since for many this is their first time to showcase in this exhibition which has earned its name over the years to showcase some of the best works by senior lecturers of the institution. Equally, the juxtaposition of the old and new lecturers in this exhibition evokes a feeling of togetherness which is at the core of this annual showcase.

A showcase of multidisciplinary works ranging from traditional art forms like painting, sculpture, ceramic and pottery to new genres like photography, graphic design and fashion installation, suggest a transition from the traditional to the new. Within the context of new energy and spirit of the exhibition, this shift is symbolic to an atmosphere of open-mindedness sweeping through the school campus, not only evident with the enrollment of youthful lecturers but an inclusion of new art forms which align with the contemporary requirements or themes. The fashion installation Mukiyumba by Lewin Nayebare, explores the current trend of labour immigration to the Middle East, mostly participated in by young women in Uganda. Through working with rainbow colours and synthetic fabric woven together, the artist delicately delves into the heart of this complex subject which is marked with both success and tragedy. The hope for a new beginning after failing to be successful back home has often ended up into disappointment as many young women are cruelly exploited and some lose their life in foreign land. By confronting this difficult topic, often swept under the carpet because of the seemingly successful stories attached to labour export in the country, the artist instigates conversations on the urgent need to protect the victims of this exploitation, but also brings us closer to understanding the dilemma associated with survival in the post-modern world.

This installation, part of a larger ongoing research by the artist, is symbolic to how keen and curious the young lecturers are in their art making processes. The energy and passion exuded in the execution of this installation is replicated in the work of other young lecturers in the exhibition. Such is the future of this longest surviving artistic tradition on the Uganda art scene calendar, were the focus is not only to showcase art but to celebrate collaboration, togetherness and inclusion. The new energy exhibited by the young breed of lecturers will be very pivotal in its sustainability even when the curator is not here anymore.

*****

The exhibition is showing now at the Makerere University Art gallery located within the school campus of Margaret Trowell School of Fine and Industrial Art.