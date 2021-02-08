New Ebola case emerges in eastern DRC

Kinshasa, DRC | Xinhua | A new positive case of Ebola virus disease has been confirmed in North Kivu, a province in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to the communication made by the Minister of Public Health Eteni Longondo on Congolese national television (RTNC) on Sunday.

The victim is a woman farmer and wife of a survivor of the recent Ebola virus disease in the Butembo health zone, located in North Kivu. She first showed the symptoms of the disease on Feb. 1, said the official.

The samples taken from the body of the victim were sent to the laboratory of the National Institute of Biomedical Research (INRB) in Kinshasa and were found to be positive for Ebola virus disease, according to the official. He also confirmed the activation of the on-site response team in Butembo to trace the victim’s contacts.

The DRC announced on Nov. 18, 2020 the end of the 11th epidemic which hit the same part of the country hard.

