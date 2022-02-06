Negative COVID-19 test no longer necessary to enter Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal | Xinhua | The Portuguese Council of Ministers decided on Saturday that a negative COVID-19 test is no longer required to enter Portugal from Feb. 7.

From that date onwards, it is only necessary to present the digital vaccination certificate from the European Union or another proof “duly recognized,” according to an official note sent to the press on Saturday.

Within Portuguese territory, the government reduced the validity of the antigen test for entry into indoor public places, which now “has to be done within 24 hours before its presentation.”

Portugal recorded 41,511 new COVID-19 cases with 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the national counts to 2,884,540 and 20,171 respectively.