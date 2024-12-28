Nearly 80% of Russians trust Putin

MOSCOW, RUSSIA | TASS | The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin stands at 79.7%, according to a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll, conducted between December 16-22, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

“When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 79.7% of participants responded affirmatively (an increase of 0.8%), while the approval rating for the president’s performance increased by 0.8% to 76.8%,” the service said.

A total of 49.8% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (an increase of 0.1%), while 51.5% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a decrease of 0.4%). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 61.4% (an increase of 0.2%).

Regarding the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 35.5% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (an increase of 2.1%), 28.6% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (no change), 23.3% trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (an increase of 1.3%), and 9.6% trust New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (a increase of 1.5%).

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 37% (an increase of 0.3%). Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) decreased by 0.1% to 9.6%, while backing for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) rose by 0.3% to 11%. Support for A Just Russia-For Truth party decreased by 0.4% to 3.8%, while backing for the New People party increased by 0.3% to 6%.