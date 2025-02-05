Nearly 130 mpox patients leave quarantine facilities amid hostilities in eastern DRC

NAIROBI, KENYA | TASS | More than 120 mpox patients left medical establishments amid the upheaval in the North Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the country’s health ministry.

Thus, it said that 128 mpox patients had left ransacked quarantine facilities in the area. Apart from that, the province’s capital city of Goma has problems with medicine supplies, access to drinking water and electricity.

According to the DRC health ministry, more than 2,700 suspected mpox cases have been registered in the country. As many as 516 of them were confirmed and 38 patients died. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the DRC has reported more than 70,000 mpox cases, including more than 13,000 confirmed cases, and 1,407 fatalities.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported earlier that hospitals in the city of Goma, the capital of the North Kivu province, are overcrowded following the clashes between rebels from the March 23 (M23) Movement and the Congolese army, and that dead bodies remain in the city streets.

SOURCE: TASS