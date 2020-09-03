Ndorwa west county aspirant withdraws from NRM primaries

Ndorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nicholas Tuesday Arinaitwe, one of the NRM party aspirants for Ndorwa West has withdrawn from the race.

Arinaitwe who is the incumbent Nakawa Division Councilor was contesting against David Bahati, the State Minister of Finance for Planning, Simpson Mpiriirwe, Bahati’s former Campaign Manager and Mark Raizo Mashemererwa.

On Wednesday, Arineitwe wrote to the office of Kabale District NRM registrar indicating that he is no longer interested in the race.

Arineitwe argued that he has already predicted irregularities in Friday’s polls. He argues that the District NRM electoral commission has failed to investigate fake NRM registers that his rivals have manipulated.

He also says that some registrars at the village and sub-county level are known supporters of Bahati.

Arineitwe adds that he will contest as an independent candidate in the 2021 general elections.

Maurice Mugenga Keitaba, the Kabale District NRM registrar says that he has received Arineitwe’s withdraw letter.

Edison Turyahabwa, the District NRM Publicity Secretary says that the party has no problem with Arineitwe’s withdrawal from the race since he did it willingly.

Turyahabwa also rubbishes Arineitwe’s accusation that the commission sides with Bahati.

This is the second NRM candidate to withdraw from the race ahead of the primaries.

Early last month, Dixon Kagurusi Ampumuza, one of the Kinkiizi West County Member of Parliament aspirants withdrew from the race alleging harassment of his supporters by security personnel. He, however, vowed to contest in the next year’s elections as an independent candidate.

He was contesting against the incumbent MP James Ruggimana Kaberuka, Julius Mbabazi, Gregory Mugabe, Vanansio Mujuni Monday and Adon Kahinda.

********

URN