Ndiga clan heritage project set to boost tourism, preserve Buganda history

Mpigi, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Efforts to preserve Buganda’s rich cultural heritage have received fresh support following a partnership between the Ministry of Tourism, the Ndiga clan leadership, and local authorities in Mpigi District to complete a major cultural heritage project at the clan’s ancestral site in Mbaale.

The project involves the construction of a museum and mausoleum dedicated to Kibuka Omumbaale, a respected historical figure believed to be among Buganda’s legendary warriors and founding ancestors of the Ndiga clan.

Leaders from the clan, government officials, and tourism stakeholders recently visited the site as part of ongoing preparations to develop the area into a recognised cultural and tourism destination. The delegation toured several important heritage locations connected to Omumbaale, including sacred cultural sites that continue to hold historical significance within the kingdom.

Ndiga clan head Eliya Lwasi Buzaabo said the initiative is aimed at protecting the clan’s history while creating opportunities for future generations to learn about their cultural roots.

He explained that the planned museum will contain cultural artefacts, historical information, and traditional records highlighting the origin, traditions, and achievements of the Ndiga clan.

“We want this place to become a center where people can learn about our heritage, appreciate our culture, and understand the important role our ancestors played in Buganda’s history,” Buzaabo said.

According to clan leaders, the project is also expected to promote tourism and economic growth in the area through the development of visitor facilities, accommodation, recreation spaces, and other tourism-related activities.

Special Presidential Assistant for Bataka Affairs, Henry Lutwama, praised the initiative and said the government continues to support programs that preserve Uganda’s cultural identity. He noted that President Yoweri Museveni recognizes cultural heritage as an important part of national development and social unity.

“The President believes that our traditions, historical sites, and cultural institutions are valuable national assets that should be protected and promoted for future generations,” Lutwama said.

He added that heritage tourism can create employment opportunities, strengthen patriotism among young people, and attract more visitors to different parts of the country.

Lutwama encouraged other clans and communities to invest in preserving their cultural sites and documenting their history before important heritage is lost over time.

Officials from the Buganda Tourism Board and the Ministry of Tourism also welcomed the development, describing it as an important step towards promoting cultural tourism in Uganda.

Once completed, the Ndiga heritage site is expected to become one of Buganda’s notable tourism and cultural education centers, attracting visitors interested in the kingdom’s history and traditions.